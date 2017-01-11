Puma announced today that rapper Big Sean has signed on to endorse their brand, joining the ranks of other musicians like Rihanna and The Weeknd.

According to TSG, the Detroit MC, whose been signed to adidas since 2011, made the move to Puma at the beginning of this year. During his time with adidas, he released three signature shoes, including the Metro Attitude.

It looks like Sean wasted no time sporting Puma, either. Fans of the “Bounce Back” musician’s style may have noticed that he’s rocking the brand in his latest music video, “Moves.” He’s wearing the brand’s burgundy velour T7 pants and their black suede sneakers.

No word on when the collaborative clothing line will drop, but we’re anxious to see what’s to come.

