Billy Blue Leaves All His Demons Behind In “Medusa”

Billy Blue was blessed with a lot of success over the last year. After spending the year performing all over the country while touring with Lupe Fiasco, Blue aims to bring more game-changing music to the table in the New Year.

The North Miami MC refuses to come down from cloud 9 to deal with the problems and drama made by all the demons and succubi in the world. Before the end of 2016, Blue hit the booth to vent his thoughts and feelings about the transition into 2017. “Medusa” is just a glimpse at what to expect from his forthcoming project Revelations slated fore release later this year.

Stream Billy Blue’s “Medusa” below.