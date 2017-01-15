Bishop Eddie Long’s death is getting mixed reactions across the internet. Long reportedly succumbed to an “aggressive” form of cancer Sunday (Jan. 15) but allegations that the 63-year-old pastor sexually abused underage boys have resurfaced in wake of his passing.

READ: Bishop Eddie Long Dead At 63

Four men filed separate lawsuits against Long in 2010, accusing him of using his position as leader of Georgia’s New Missionary Baptist Church to coerce them into sexual relationships while they were under the age of 18 (the age of consent in Georgia is 16). Long, who was a public advocate against homosexuality and same-sex marriage, staunchly denied the allegations.

In 2011, Long reached and out-of-court settlement with the accusers, barring them from speaking about the case “now or in the future.”

As is the case with any controversial figure, Black Twitter is heavily debating Long’s legacy.

Peep some of the tweets below.

I still don’t understand how people forgave Eddie long for fucking underage boys. — lil duval (@lilduval) January 15, 2017

There are MANY reasons to be critical of Eddie Long. But I hope we don’t use his death as an occasion to invoke dangerous theology. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 15, 2017

Y’all defending Eddie long is the exact reason why people leave church. Stop defending rapists and molesters — jdm (@Fetus_larry16) January 15, 2017

You know what, I am going to say something. I hope that all of the young men that Eddie Long “allegedly” molested have found some peace. — April (@ReignOfApril) January 15, 2017

We all have to face our final day. We all have done things we aren’t proud of. Dragging a man after he has died is never cool! 💯 #EddieLong — Dr. Sauce (@pro_handsomefit) January 15, 2017

I’m hoping Bishop Eddie Long’s death leads to honest discussions in black churches. — joey coco (@_Bleggy_) January 15, 2017

We don’t have to sanatize the legacy of Eddie Long just because he was a pastor. We didn’t taint his legacy; he did that. — Papito Applebum (@iDoHaveTwitta) January 15, 2017

