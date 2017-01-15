Black Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About The Death Of Bishop Eddie Long

eddie-long-getty
CREDIT: Getty Images

Bishop Eddie Long’s death is getting mixed reactions across the internet. Long  reportedly succumbed to an “aggressive” form of cancer Sunday (Jan. 15) but allegations that the 63-year-old pastor sexually abused underage boys have resurfaced in wake of his passing.

READ: Bishop Eddie Long Dead At 63

Four men filed separate lawsuits against Long in 2010, accusing him of using his position as leader of Georgia’s New Missionary Baptist Church to coerce them into sexual relationships while they were under the age of 18 (the age of consent in Georgia is 16). Long, who was a public advocate against homosexuality and same-sex marriage, staunchly denied the allegations.

In 2011, Long reached and out-of-court settlement with the accusers, barring them from speaking about the case “now or in the future.”

As is the case with any controversial figure, Black Twitter is heavily debating Long’s legacy.

Peep some of the tweets below.

READ: The Year The Black Church Became Enemy Number One (Yet Again)

 

Tags: Bishop Eddie Long
0