Last night (Jan. 10), President Barack Obama had the VIBE staff in our feelings as he delivered his farewell address to the 20,000 people in the attendance at Chicago’s McCormick Place — and the 2 million+ television viewers.

READ: President Obama Thanks Michelle During Farewell Address Prompting Our Hearts To Melt Yet Again

But before Obama gave his last speech, Chicago native BJ The Chicago Kid took the stage to sing the national anthem as the nation looked on. The Potus’ ties to Chicago are rooted in his time as a grassroots organizer. During Barack’s time in Chicago as a community organizer, Obama worked in Altgeld Gardens Housing Projects, where he helped residents get their homes tested for asbestos. He also organized Chicago residents who had concerns about water contamination, among other organizing efforts. Obama’s work in Chicago led to him to a seat on the Illinois State Senate.

READ: Michelle Obama Explains To Oprah The Trouble With ‘Angry Black Woman’ Label

Also, Obama was influenced by Harold Washington, the city’s first black mayor as well as Saul Alinsky, a Chicago native who is heralded as the father of community organizing. Obama’s ties to the Windy City run deep.

Watch BJ The Chicago Kid sing the national anthem above.