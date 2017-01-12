During Wednesday night’s (Jan. 11) episode of Black-ish, the show targeted the results of our recent presidential race.

Cleverly titled “Lemons,” the half-hour program showcased how President-elect Donald Trump’s win impacted the Johnson family, and really, all of America. It executed its job by shedding light on how Trump supporters feel about the election, and why they voted for him in the first place.

But what was the highlight of the show was when Dre (Anthony Anderson), was probed by his co-workers in a meeting to discuss his feelings about the election’s outcome. In response, he recited a monologue-like-answer sprinkled with Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” in the background.

I love this country even though at times it doesn’t love me back. For my whole life my parents, my grandparents, me, for most black people, this system has never worked for us. But we still play ball, tried to do our best to live by the rules even though we knew they would never work out in our favor, had to live in neighborhoods that you wouldn’t drive through, send our kids to schools with books so beat up you couldn’t read them, work jobs that you wouldn’t consider in your nightmares. Black people wake up everyday believing our lives are gonna change even though everything around us says it’s not. Truth be told, you ask most black people and they tell you no matter who won the election, they don’t expect the hood to get better. But they still voted because that’s what you’re supposed to do. You think I’m not sad that Hillary didn’t win? That I’m not terrified about what Trump’s about to do? I’m used to things not going my way. I’m sorry that you’re not and it’s blowing your mind, so excuse me if I get a little offended because I didn’t see all of this outrage when everything was happening to all of my people since we were stuffed on boats in chains. I love this country as much — if not more — than you do. And don’t you ever forget that.

Additionally, you’ll see Dre’s other co-workers like Daphne (Wanda Sykes) express their sentiments towards Trump’s win. Sykes’ character blames it on white women. While Lucy, (Catherine Reitman) explains why she voted for Trump. “Well, first, white women aren’t sisters. We hate each other,” she answers to Daphne. “I’m not some crazy right-wing nut you guys. I voted for Obama — twice. I even got my Republican parents to vote for him. He felt different. I believed he was gonna change stuff.”

This isn’t the first time that Black-ish targeted current issues. In 2016, they also discussed Black Lives Matter and police brutality. Interestingly enough, Trump has publicly denounced the show as “the height of racism.” How ironic.