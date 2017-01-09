Black Twitter Rips Golden Globes After “Hidden Fences” Blunder

Nothing got quite the side eye like Hidden Figures and Fences being meshed into one at the Golden Globes Sunday night (Jan. 8). It all began when NBC correspondent Jenna Bush Hager tested Pharrell’s patience after asking about his nomination for “Hidden Fences” on the red carpet.

To add insult to injury, The Founder actor Michael Keaton kept the blunder rolling on stage while presenting Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture.

There was nothing funny about the display of ignorance, as Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer pointed out.

If the Fences are Hidden that would mean they are invisible. AmIrite #HiddenFences — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 9, 2017

And yet, in true form, Black Twitter whipped lemons into lemonade and turned #HiddenFences and #GoldenGlobeErrors into trending topics. Hit the gallery above for the best reactions to the night’s biggest fail.

