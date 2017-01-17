Blake Griffin is teaming with Black-ish creator, Kenya Barris, and Carolina Panther’s player Ryan Kalil, to produce a remake of White Men Can’t Jump. Barris will also pen the script as part of an overall deal that he signed with Fox last year.

Griffin and Kalil’s are producing the sports flick through their company, Mortal Media, alongside Noah Winestein, head of production and development.

The original White Men Can’t Jump was released in 1992, co-starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as a pair of hustling street ballers. The comedy, written and directed by Ron Shelton, was among the Top 20 most successful films that year, grossing more than $90 million worldwide.

