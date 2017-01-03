Bow Wow Proves He Doesn’t ‘Mumble Rap’ On “Use To Be My Dawg”

Bow Wow found himself beefing with New York City’s Funkmaster Flex last week, but that did little to deter the veteran rapper away from music. While the legendary rapper accused Shad Moss of being a “mumble rapper,” the Ohio rapper fired back with some crisp bars.

“Use To Be My Dawg” finds Bow Wow reminiscing about friends turned fre-enemies. Although, he insists that he wont’t let them hold him back — even FunkFlex.

