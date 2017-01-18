Bryson Tiller Announces Sophomore ‘True To Self’ Album

Bryson Tiller brought his fans to tears last night (Jan 17) with a single tweet about his forthcoming album. Disciples of the young crooner have been begging and pleading for this project ever since he released T R A P S O U L in 2015.

“I’m working on this album called True to Self, non-stop until it’s finished. then it’s yours,” Bryson wrote on Tuesday evening. His grueling tour schedule in 2016 has played a part in the delay, but Tiller is recording nonstop until his sophomore LP is complete. The singer sporadically writes clues about True to Life on Twitter, so keep your eyes glued to his account for more updates.

