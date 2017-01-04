When Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Jan. 20, in Washington D.C., there’ll be a group of about 3,000 American citizens gathered at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture the night prior to Trump’s inauguration.

READ: HBCU Band Allegedly Participating In Trump’s Inauguration

Famous restaurant Busboys and Poets plans to host an alternative inauguration ball, celebrating the accomplishments of President Barack Obama and Americans over the past four years. “It’s not really an inaugural ball, it’s more of a gathering of folks to have some joy and camaraderie and get energized for, I think, a very long and arduous road ahead of us,” Andy Shallal, owner of the eatery, said in an interview with DCist.

The $200 general admission tickets are currently sold out and include food, open bar and a live performance from Esperanza Spalding. VIP tickets priced at $300 are still available via waiting list on the event’s website.

READ: Black Man Refuses To Help Trump Supporter Stuck In The Snow

Grammy-award winning Esperanza Spalding lights up the stage at the Busboys and Poets Inaugural Peace Ball. Tix link in bio. #peaceballdc pic.twitter.com/sjdvNWvk7d — Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) January 3, 2017

The museum will have exclusive galas open to patrons and special guests will be in attendance including Ashley Judd, Alice Walker, Angela Davis, Danny Glover and many more. For more information on the Peace Ball: Voices of Resistance, visit here. The event will most likely present an opportunity for anti-Trump supporters to voice their opinions.