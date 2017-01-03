Kick Off The New Year Proper With Café Tacvba’s Self-Empowering “Futuro”

El futuro is now. Café Tacvba kicks off the new year with a most fitting song titled “Futuro”. The folk song blends electronica beats and vocals by Rangel and Rubén Albarrán. The Latin rock band taps legendary producer Gustavo Santaolalla who has collaborated with them in songs like “Esa Noche” and who is known for his work with Juanes, Fobia and more.

“The relationship between life and death and the perception of time are two themes that ‘Futuro’ explores without solemnity or optimism,” band member Quique Rangel tells Billboard. “But it also points to a brighter promise if we allow ourselves to recognize the here and now (without the desire to be a self-help song).”

Electronic programmer for the song Emmanuel Del Real, who is also know as Meme, chimes in: “This is one of those songs that, when arrived to the group, gave us the opportunity to be who we really are: a group who is always trying to reinvent ourselves and take risk.”

“Futuro” is the second single that dropped from the group, following “Un Par De Lugares”, which are both expected to live on Café Tacvba’s new album, set to hit shelves this spring.