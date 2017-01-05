Cameron Newton Shares Touching Letter To Son, Chosen

Cameron Newton didn’t have the best season following up on his MVP and Super Bowl appearance last season, but he still has much to smile about. The 6’5″ Carolina Panthers quarterback welcomed his first child, Chosen, into the world last year, and celebrated his son’s birthday on Christmas Eve. To commemorate this moment, the 27-year-old shared a revealing open letter dedicated to his son, urging him to not “be like me, son. Be better than me.”

Newton previously said he would much rather give Chosen something he can most certainly remember, rather than buying him gifts that he will most likely forget. “Now his mom is all into buying him stuff… We’ve got to get him this. We’ve got to get him that. We’ve got to get him these shoes. We’ve got to get that car,” Newton said to ESPN. “I’m like, ‘He’s not even going to remember what his outfit was.’ I want to be able to do something for him that he will go back and look and track over the years.”

View the full video message below.

