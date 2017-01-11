Camila Cabello Talks Championing Latino Rights With Lena Dunham

Camila Cabello is no stranger to the highs and lows of stardom. Before an ugly split with girl group sensation Fifth Harmony, the Bad Things singer chatted with Lena Dunham about what keeps her grounded in the whirlwind of fame.

“I have my mom with me all the time. I literally don’t think I could function without her,” the American Music Awards winner said. “She’s been through so much in her life that’s real sh*t. She came from Cuba. My family came from places where a lot of people didn’t have food to eat. Whenever there’s stuff here, little stuff that could make you angry or makes you forget that we have so much to be grateful for just having hot water, my mom makes sure to remind me of what’s important. I’m so happy to have her around. I really don’t think I could do it without her.”

As a Cuban immigrant in Miami, Camila admitted that she didn’t always notice the deep stain racism left on the United States. “I don’t come from a place where that’s even a thing, you know what I mean? There’s Cubans, there’s Puerto Ricans, there’s Haitians,” she said of her hometown. “It’s a melting pot. Just like I imagine New York is. If you’re a racist living in Miami, you got to move because you’re going to be seeing your worst nightmare everywhere.”

Yet, as Donald Trump ascends to the highest seat in the nation, the pop star isn’t muting her voice or downplaying her ability to make a change in a position of influence. “[This] is the first year I could vote. All of the things that were being spoken about hit so close to home, to me being an immigrant and being a Latina, that I just felt a responsibility to stick up for my people and my culture,” she continued. “Just seeing all of the debates and me and my family around talking. Seeing all of the passion in their eyes because they’re the people being spoken about. Now and forevermore, I’m going to stick up for immigrants and I’m going to stick up for Hispanic people and their rights.”

