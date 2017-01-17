Cam’ron definitely gets major points for some how making Vanessa Carlton’s 2001 “A Thousand Miles” (the one featured in White Chicks) into a hood rich track. The artist took to Instagram Monday (Jan. 16) to debut his new cut of the vintage single along with a trailer for his forthcoming movie 10,000 Miles.

In the insta-clip Killa Cam is heard arguing with his girlfriend (played by model Azziza) before storming out of his mansion. And as he floats down the winding stairwell, the familiar intro begins to play, leading into Cam’s verse. The preview then goes through a montage of clips of break ups, make ups, and even moments in jail. “10,000 Miles the single, will be out [next] week, the movie coming this summer,” Cam announced.

Cam’ron’s new single follows the release of his collaborated track with Kanye West and French Montana, “A** Shots.” In addition to music, the artist has also been dabbling in the fashion and retail business, partnering with Reebok for a shoe capsule collection. It looks like it’ll be a while before the 10,000 Miles movie drops, but in the meantime, check out the trailer below and look out for the single’s release some time next week.