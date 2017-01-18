Carmelo Anthony reportedly met with team president Phil Jackson for a short time yesterday, (Jan. 17) to discuss his future with the New York Knicks going forward. The meeting stemmed from Jackson’s close friend Charley Rosen saying Anthony “has outlived his usefulness in New York,” in an article for FanRag Sports. The 32-year-old reaffirmed his desire to remain with the New York Knicks, and is unwilling to waive his no-trade clause, according to The Vertical.

Carmelo Anthony reaffirmed his desire to stay with Knicks in meeting with Phil Jackson today, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 17, 2017

Melo/Jackson meeting was calm, business-like, a source told @TheVertical. Melo continues to have no interest in waiving his no-trade clause. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 17, 2017

When asked about Rosen’s column on Sunday (Jan. 15), No. 7 responded, “If that’s the case, if that’s where it’s coming from, that side, I guess it’s a conversation we should have,” Anthony said. “If they feel my time in New York is over, I guess that’s a conversation we should have.”

Carmelo Anthony is far from perfect, but this is clear: He’s been much better at his Knicks job than Phil Jackson’s been at his — Ian O’Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 17, 2017

Anthony has two years left on his current deal, due $26.2 million guaranteed for the 2017-18 season and has a $27.9 million option for the 2018-19 season. With another year going up in flames, the Knicks have lost 11 out of their last 13 games, falling to 18-24 on the season. The Knicks currently sit 2.5 games out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

Carmelo Anthony breaking down film with his son. 💯 pic.twitter.com/d8EHSo9DJ5 — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) January 17, 2017

Many feel that Anthony’s polarizing NYC stint should be cut short, as it would be best for both parties. Melo would be given a shot to win his first championship ring and the Knicks could focus on building a young core around Kristaps Porzingis. Either way, you have to respect his loyalty to the dysfunctional franchise. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 22 points, 6 rebounds and three assists a game for the 2016-2017 campaign.