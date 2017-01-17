Not too long after Donald Trump’s stunning presidential win against Hillary Clinton on that wretched evening of Nov. 8, the Internet Black Twitter launched a scathing attack on Kanye West for meeting with the business tycoon, allegedly to discuss matters concerning “multiculturalism”. Soon thereafter, we’d see comedian and television host Steve Harvey follow suit—this time, to discuss “housing development”.

Needless to say, his encounter with the president-elect was met with equal dismay, many nay-sayers partaking in a collective onslaught of political satire.

One writer and social critic, César Vargas, took things even further by flooding Instagram timelines with photographs of some of our most beloved heroes and heroines fraternizing with Trump. Not only is the gesture a stark reminder of Trump’s age-old pandering to people of color, but it simultaneously serves as gut-busting comedy gold (just check out his captions!).

However daunting it might be that an ill-equipped reality TV star will be formally inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America this coming Friday, at least we have the following memories to remind us of just how jolly ol’ Donny can be. Amiright?

Good night, everyone. May your dreams be as lovely as Al Sharpton shaking Donald Trump’s tiny hands and Jesse Jackson touching his shoulder. A photo posted by César Vargas (@cesarvargas365) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Lit. A photo posted by César Vargas (@cesarvargas365) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:45am PST

Let’s take a selfie, Donny. A photo posted by César Vargas (@cesarvargas365) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:46am PST

It’s all about the Benjamins baby. A photo posted by César Vargas (@cesarvargas365) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:47am PST

Hith a good guy. A photo posted by César Vargas (@cesarvargas365) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:47am PST

Those prepaid credit cards for Black people. Tremendous idea, Russell. A photo posted by César Vargas (@cesarvargas365) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:48am PST

I’ve got Black friends. I love the Blacks. Look at all my Black friends. A photo posted by César Vargas (@cesarvargas365) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:49am PST

I don’t believe anything Jeff Sessions says about Dominicans, Sammy. I love mangú con salami frito y una cebollita. Tremendously delicious. The best I ever had. A photo posted by César Vargas (@cesarvargas365) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:57am PST

I told you I love the Dominicans and the Dominicans love me. A photo posted by César Vargas (@cesarvargas365) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Waiting for tonight. Whoa. A photo posted by César Vargas (@cesarvargas365) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:58am PST

Have a tremendous day, everyone. A photo posted by César Vargas (@cesarvargas365) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:00am PST