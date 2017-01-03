It’s 2017 and we’re still wondering about Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino’s highly anticipated joint mixtape.

Fans were reminded of the three-year tease when Chance posted a photo of the two on his Instagram account Monday evening (Jan. 2). With the caption an homage to Gambino’s Because The Internet project, many have speculated if their tape will drop this year.

Hawaii then LA, back to work. #roscoeswetsuit A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

When the “Redbone” artist released the Grammy-nominated album in 2013, a screenplay followed after, telling the story of a character known as “The Boy.” Some of his lingering fascinations included “Roscoe’s Wetsuit,” a term fans believe means an autonomous feeling for the greater good or just a filler for life. It also pops up during the visuals to his collabo with Chance, “The Worst Guys.”

The photo also appears to be taken at their back to back performances at Austraila’s New Year’s Eve festivities. The artists reportedly performed at Sydney’s Field Day show as the top billed artists. Much like Roscoe’s Wetsuit, this can be something or nothing at all.

Good to know the waiting game still exists in 2017. Perhaps we can hold on to the idea there’s also a J.Cole-Kendrick Lamar project in someone’s laptop right now.

