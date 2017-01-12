Chance The Rapper keeps his music and attitude very humble, which is why it’s no surprise to discover the modest origins of his now signature “3” cap.

Speaking with GQ, the artist shared his love for baseball caps goes back to his high school days. After breaking a few rules by wearing his cap in class, the rapper wears them as a statement of independence. “I used to always rock a cap when I was in high school and get them taken away,” he said. “It was an excessive amount. Like, so often that at the end of each school year, there would be a box of all the confiscated caps. After they gave back a few caps to other kids, they would just give me the box because the rest were all my hats. So I think, in one part, it’s a rebellion. There are a few things that I have because I’m a man-child. Like I don’t eat vegetables at all. Never. I hate eating vegetables. The only vegetables I eat are lettuce on a burger.”

After breaking through the masses with the projects 10 Day and Acid Rap, the 23-year-old would routinely rock a White Sox hat. When it came to the release of his critically acclaimed mixtape Coloring Book, he wanted to take things up a notch by putting a spin on his favorite accessory. “I just thought that that made the most sense because it was the third project. Also, I was having a lot of trouble figuring out what the title of the project was going to be and what typography to put the title in. The original title for the project was, uh, The Magnificent Coloring Book. But that’s just so many words and it looks so sh****, no matter how I put it on the hat”.

The cap has gone on to become an ode to the Holy Trinity and his family. It’s also been a hit with fans. After its release in October, his New Era collabo hat sold out in just 24 hours.

