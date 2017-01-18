Chance The Rapper and Anderson .Paak are becoming two of this decade’s most talked about and noteworthy artists. Both of these young men had immaculate success in 2016 — and they recently blended their creative juices together.

Now we’re not sure about all the specifics of this situation. However, a video has surfaced of the two emcees in the studio. In the online video–that may have been a Snapchat clip–a beat plays in the background while both artists sip out of a cup and bullsh*t for the camera. We’re praying to the rap gods for the blessings of a new Chano and .Paak collabo.

Thanks to Chano’s colorful 2016 project fittingly titled, Coloring Book, the Chicago native snagged 7 Grammy nominations, including Best Rap Album, Best New Artist, and Best Rap Song for “No Problem,” and for his work on Kanye West’s “Famous,” and “Ultralight Beam,” from West’s The Life of Pablo album.

The Chi-City rapper was also recently seen in the studio with DJ Khaled.

