Chance The Rapper continues as a crusader in his hometown of Chicago. “Lil Chano” has joined the board of trustees for the DuSable Museum of African American History, he announced Friday (Jan. 6).

The new position places the Grammy-nominated rapper alongside his father, Chicago politician Ken Bennett, and Eric Whitaker, a physician and executive vice president of the University of Chicago Medical Center.

I’m honored to announce I have been made a board member of Chicago’s historic DuSable Museum of African American History. I got big plans 💪🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 6, 2017

The 23 year-old “Angels” rapper continues to utilize his platform and influence in hip-hop to give back to the city of Chicago, and his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

In addition to his latest position, Chance was in talks to become an official club ambassador for the White Sox, and penned the forward for poet Kevin Coval’s new book, A People’s History Of Chicago.