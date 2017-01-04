It’s only four days into the new year, but we’re already waiting for summer. The official lineup for the Governors Ball Music Festival has been announced, and the roster is definitely worth the hype. Chance the Rapper, Childish Gambino, and Wu-Tang Clan are only a few of the artists hitting the many stages at Randall’s Island Park.

The festival will most likely serve as a practice round for Wu-Tang, as the music group will be heading on a 4-month tour in Aug. 2017. It will, however, be a rare appearance for Childish Gambino, as he has yet to announce a tour in support of his latest album, Awaken My Love!. Rae Sremmurd, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Ferg, YG, Skepta, ScHoolboy Q, and Danny Brown will also be hitting the stage.

It may be jumping ahead a bit, but hopefully, bad weather won’t get in the way of this year’s events. As you may recall, Gov. Ball 2016 was cut one day short after severe thunderstorms caused major safety concerns. That same night, Kanye West, who was supposed to perform during the festival’s final night, attempted to host a midnight concert in downtown Manhattan, but it was promptly shut down due to rowdy behavior.

Governors Ball 2017 will go down from June 2-4 at New York City’s Randall’s Island. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. EST via GovBall.com. Check out the full lineup below.