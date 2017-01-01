After a victorious year, Chance The Rapper closed out 2016 by introducing the world to his muse. The 23-year-old Grammy nominee debuted a few photos (and videos) of his daughter, Kensli, via Instagram Saturday (Dec. 31).

Kensli may be small, but it’s clear that she’s has had a big impact on Chance.

“This is the girl who reintroduced me to God,” the Chicago native wrote. “She’s the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love. She is everything I am but much better. I can’t wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me.”

Kensli isn’t just changing her father’s life. She’s already rubbing shoulders with President and Mrs. Obama, and she plays the harmonica. Not bad for a baby.

Peep Chance and his daughter below.

READ: Chance The Rapper & Jeremih Release Surprise Mixtape, ‘Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama’

This is the girl who reintroduced me to God. She’s the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love. She is everything I am but much better. I can’t wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me. A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:09pm PST

Look up Kensli, say cheese! A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:11pm PST

😭😭 now I can’t stop 😭😭😭😭😭😭 A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:15pm PST

Ima cry. Dads know you can’t/won’t get this love anywhere else. We are the chosen few, the responsibility is heavy but duty is an honor. Mothers better know it ain’t one thing in this world we can without you. Thank you to her mother, my mother and God for making all things possible. I can’t wait to get back to this A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:25pm PST

READ: Views From The Studio: The Year In Forgiveness, Faithfulness And Fullness