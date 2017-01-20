As Donald Trump is set to become the 45th President of the United States today (Jan. 20), we could all use some positivity in our lives. Chance The Rapper and a few friends took it upon themselves to spread good vibes to the world, getting jiggy to the Sounds of Blackness ’90s gospel track, “Optimistic” in honor of the #OptimisticChallenge. The Chicago native shared the video of his crew busting a move on Twitter Thursday night (Jan. 19).

With more celebrities getting involved in the movement, the cheerfulness will hopefully lift the spirits of Americans. Check out what people are crediting as the original #OptimisticChallenge video that went viral from Jay Versace and his boys last week (Jan. 12).

2017 GOT ME FEELING LIKE 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/kWjQFjM0wD — JAY VERSACE (@tharealversace) January 13, 2017

Get your crew and get your dance on for positivity. We will get through this nightmare.