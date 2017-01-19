Chance the Rapper is hoping to snatch another honor in 2017—brother of the year. The artist showered his daughter, father and little brother Taylor Bennett with love for the fellow rapper’s earthstrong.

“Love this man right here, through any and all,” Chance said in a tweet Thursday (Jan. 19). “He has grown into a great man. He’s got God and me behind him, he cannot fail he cannot fall.” In the video, Bennett, along with his family are celebrating his 21st birthday, kicking off a series of festivities the “Broad Shoulders” rapper had planned for the big day.

Chance also makes it clear he’s willing to do anything to protect his family. His public announcement comes a day after Bennett came out as bisexual on social media. “Growing up I’ve always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans,” Bennett tweeted on Wednesday (Jan. 18). “I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou.” Speaking to VIBE last year for NEXT series, the Chicago native discussed his debut project Broad Shoulders and what he hoped listers would take away from his artistry. “Isn’t so much about me, but it’s just about growth, the world, life, change and development,” he said. “That’s something anyone can relate to, whether it’s a five-year-old kid turning six on his birthday or a 70-year-old man on his death bed.”

In addition to enjoying some very tasty looking cake, the birthday boy will also take part in a soiree at Chicago’s Studio Park.

