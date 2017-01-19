Chance The Rapper enjoyed quite the 2016, making the leap to stardom, and more importantly doing it his way by not sacrificing his integrity for greater financial success. The Chi-town native made history by having the Grammy Awards give consideration to a streaming-only album for the first time ever, notching seven nominations. In a blog post Wednesday night (Jan. 18), SoundCloud announced that Coloring Book was the top album on the streaming service with about 108 million total plays of the 14-track project.

Coloring Book made its way to SoundCloud two weeks after the project’s May 13 release in 2016. About 40 million out of the approximate 108 million plays on the album are attributed to the 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne-assisted single, “No Problem.” SoundCloud also named Desiigner’s “Panda” as the platform’s favorite track, as well as announcing Lil Uzi Vert as the most followed artist on the streaming service with 815,000 followers.

“Because of you, our connected community of listeners, curators and creators, SoundCloud is constantly driving culture and creativity forward and creating new trends,” says SoundCloud. “In many cases, what’s ‘breaking’ or ‘new’ everywhere else, is born on SoundCloud.”