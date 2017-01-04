Four days into the New Year and Charlamagne Tha God was given the easiest alley-oop in Donkey of The Day history. For Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, the Power 105.1 talking head bestowed the “honor” to Soulja Boy and Chris Brown because, honestly, what choice did he have in the matter?

For eight whole minutes, Charlamagne made his case (which wasn’t a difficult task) as to why Soulja Boy deserves the biggest hee-haw anyone can receive, and also why the Royalty singer, who didn’t start the feud, should also be crowned Donkey of The Day.

“I know it seems like Soulja Boy should be the only one getting donkey, and Chris Brown shouldn’t, but when you argue with a donkey, people from a distance can’t tell who’s who and Chris Brown said he wouldn’t go back and forth with Soulja Boy, but all he kept doing yesterday was going back and forth with Soulja Boy. So for that, you’ve gotta share some of this hee-haw, Chris.”

Charlamagne made it clear he thinks Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, will either end up dead or in jail for his alleged gang affiliation, but questioned why any celebrity with fame and money would go out of his or her way to be accepted by the hood.

“Soulja, how much does it cost to be in a gang nowadays? Do they give a group rate to celebrities? I don’t get it. There are literally millions of kids in the hoods of America who would love to get out the hood, and you privileged celebrities dying to be in the hood.”

While the “Black Privilege” author didn’t wish death or harm on Soulja, he did say he needs to learn his behavior isn’t acceptable. Listen to the entire rant below.