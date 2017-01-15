Charlie Murphy Is Joining Season 4 Of ‘POWER’

Charlie Murphy is adding Power to his resume. The 57-year-old comedian will appear in season 4 of the STARZ series, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Season 4 picks up with Ghost (a.k.a Omari Hardwick) behind bars for a crime that he didn’t commit. Murphy will star as a prison guard named Marshal Williams.

POWER, which is produced by 50 Cent, remains the cable network’s highest-rated series averaging more than 6.5 million viewers per episode in season 3.

The fourth season of POWER debuts sometime this summer.

