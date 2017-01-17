President Obama commuted more prison sentences on Tuesday (Jan. 17), most notably that of Chelsea Manning, a former army intelligence analyst sentenced to 35 years for leaking Army documents that were later published by WikiLeaks.

Manning, who was born Bradley Manning but is living as a trans woman inside a men’s military prison in Kansas, has already attempted suicide twice. Obama commuted the sentence from 35 years to time served.

Manning, 29, was arrested in May of 2010 for revealing nearly half a million Army reports which were published by Wikileaks, in addition to videos of 2007 airstrikes on Baghdad, and what is known as the Iraq War Log exposing the deaths of more than 66,000 civilians.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange promised to turn himself in to U.S. authorities if Manning received a pardon. Manning is scheduled for release on May 17.

Assange: “Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning’s clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible possible.” — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 17, 2017

Assange is confident of winning any fair trial in the US. Obama’s DoJ prevented public interest defense & fair jury. https://t.co/Mb6gXlz7QS — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 17, 2017

According to CNN, a former intelligence official says the “entire intelligence community is deflated” by Obama’s “inexplicable use of executive power.” The official added that the decision was “deeply hypocritical given Obama’s denunciation of WikiLeaks.”

Along with Manning, Obama commuted 209 sentences Tuesday, and issued 64 pardons. More than 100 of the day’s commutations were life sentences.

In total, the commander-in-chief has granted clemency for 1,597 inmates, including 212 pardons. Obama stands has officially granted more commutations than any president in U.S. history.

