Cher To Star In Lifetime Movie About The Flint Water Crisis

While the residents of Flint, Mich., continue to live without clean water, it’s just been announced that singer and actress Cher will star in a Lifetime movie about the water crisis that affected thousands of residents in the area.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the Academy Award winning actress, who helped donate about 180,000 bottles of clean water to residents, will play the lead in the film. The drama is based on what exactly led to the contamination of water as well as the drastic affect its had on residents who now must cook dinner and shower with bottled water, instead of turning on a faucet.

The film was inspired by TIME magazine’s cover story “The Toxic Tap,” by Josh Sanburn. Cher has been vocal about the water crisis in Flint from the very beginning, and has called out other celebrities to use their platform in order to help the residents.

“This is a tragedy of staggering proportion and shocking that it’s happening in the middle of our country,” Cher said.