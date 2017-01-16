President Barack Obama welcomed the Chicago Cubs to the White House today (Jan. 16), marking the 86th and last sports team he will host, as his 8-year term comes to an end in five days. Obama jokingly opened his speech saying, “They said this day would never come. Here is something none of my predecessors ever got to say: Welcome to the White House, the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.”

Only fitting the Cubs were the last team to visit President Obama in the White House…even if he is a White Sox fan pic.twitter.com/BnIStUGo56 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2017

Obama, a former Chicago resident and White Sox fan, received a few gifts from the Windy City victors. The Cubs laced the 44th president with exclusive Jordan sneakers, a “W” flag signed by the players, a midnight pardon for Obama to hop on the Cubs’ bandwagon, a signature #44 Cubs jersey, and the number 44 from the Wrigley Field scoreboard.

Listen to the entire speech below where Obama jokes, “It took you long enough, I only have four days left.” Enjoy it Cubs nation, the drought is over!

