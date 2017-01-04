On Monday morning (Jan. 2), an off-duty officer in Chicago fatally shot an unarmed man, who he reportedly knew, the Chicago Tribune reports. Following the aftermath of the deadly shooting, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson decided to strip the officer — whose identity is currently sealed — of his law enforcement authority.

The victim, Jose Nieves, 39, reportedly engaged in an argument with the off-duty cop. Following the heated exchange, the officer, 57, opened fire, striking Nieves multiple times. Within a statement, Johnson said, “I have a lot more questions than I have answers at this time.”

While the investigation is still ongoing, Chicago’s police department stated their decision to strip the cop is the “strongest step a department can take.” The Tribune adds that the officer will still receive compensation as it applies to CPD’s system.

Three years ago, the police department came under fire for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. The teen was shot 16 times by Officer Jason Van Dyke who was charged with first-degree murder. Recently, Johnson motioned for the firing of five officers who were involved in McDonald’s death, stating that they gave false reports of the incident.