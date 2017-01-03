Chief Keef’s Kicks Off 2017 With His ‘Two Zero One Seven’ Mixtape

Chief Keef is really putting a lot of effort into his newly developed production skills. Back in 2016, he picked up some game from his his longtime friend and co-collaborator, Young Chop, on how the boards.

He started this year off with a brand new solo mixtape, Two Zero One Seven, which features beats by himself, Lex Luger and Young Chop. There’s 17 new tracks featured on this project.

