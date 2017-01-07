Chris Brown Earns Lifetime Ban From Gym Following Reported Confrontation

Chris Brown is permanently banned from working out at Life Time fitness centers, following a reported confrontation with an employee at a New York location Saturday (Jan. 7). According to TMZ, Breezy went off on a gym manager after he was asked to tone down the cursing, talking trash, and loud music on a basketball court inside the facility.

Brown supposedly cursed out the gym manager, and spit on a door, before being booted from the location. A rep for the company confirmed to TMZ that Brown is now banned for life.

If the report is true, Brown will have to find a new spot to shoot hoops, and possibly train for that boxing match against Soulja Boy.

