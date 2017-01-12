Chris Brown and controversy go together like rent and utilities. Yet, despite the trouble Brown seems to be involved in–whether of his own doing or not–one cannot deny he’s a talented artist. While the feud between he and Soulja Boy wages on, Brown took to Instagram recently to preview new music, and to show he’s not the least bit concerned with his impending match.

READ Freedom, Fatherhood & The Future: Chris Brown Is Breaking Bad

Party life A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:44am PST

As the 27-year-old Mily Rocks in the studio, the party vibes and carefree atmosphere can be seen and felt. There’s no official title for the song (although #TeamBreezy says the track is called “Privacy”) or any details on whether it’ll appear on the follow up to his last album Royalty, or a forthcoming mixtape. All we know is that in between training for his fight with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, Chris Brown is pretty much…chillen.

READ Kelly Price Will Reportedly Sing The National Anthem At Soulja Boy & Chris Brown’s Alleged Match

To catch a few of you up to speed, this fiasco began when Soulja Boy alleged Chris Brown called him after he left heart emojis under an Instagram photo of Karrueche Tran. Soulja then took to social media to call out Brown, Brown got word of Soulja’s unsavory comments and soon after the two were knee-deep in a social media feud, which eventually escalated to both agreeing to duke it out in the ring.

Soulja Boy took a very public L when he was robbed on Instagram Live attempting to prove his hood card was universal. (Sadly, it was not) 50 Cent decided a few coins could be made off the fight and put some dollars up. Mike Tyson then agreed to train Brown (and even recorded a diss track) and now Kelly Price will sing the national anthem at the fight because..why the hell not?

READ Mike Tyson Is Prepping Chris Brown For His Boxing Match Against Soulja Boy

And while all of this is going on, Brown is simply doing what he does best, making music.