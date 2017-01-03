Soulja Boy kicked off 2017 “proper” (notice the quotation marks) by taking to social media to call out Chris Brown. Allegedly, Brown didn’t like Soulja Boy lusting after his ex, Karrueche Tran on Instagram and called Soulja Boy to say he now wants to fight him. The 26-year-old Atlanta rapper then proceeded to call Breezy every name in the book on Twitter, and make a video bringing up his 2009 assault to Rihanna.

READ Soulja Boy Publicly Ignites Feud With Chris Brown Over Karrueche

soulja boy going off on chris brown pic.twitter.com/tGmF9RDijC — 🗡 (@6PAPl) January 3, 2017

Brown got wind of Soulja Boy’s comments and calmly reminded Soulja, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, that if he really wants to duke it out, they can see one another at a local gym.

@souljaboy A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:03am PST

“You did all this sh*t just so I wouldn’t whoop yo ass,” Brown said. “Aye, B. We’ve got that boxing gym. I’ll give you three rounds, Soulja three minutes. Thirty seconds after that adrenalin runs out, you’re gonna have to deal with the n***a that’s been training.”

READ Freedom, Fatherhood & The Future: Chris Brown Is Breaking Bad

If fans thought it was over after that one video, then fans must not know, Chris Brown isn’t new to this. Brown has beefed with many celebrities and when he decides he has time, Chris. Brown. Has. Time. After posting his initial video, Brown then proceeded to clown Soulja Boy with a series of videos and memes.

When reality hit you before I do. A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:24am PST

A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:17am PST

Hopefully this feud will die down by lunch today. But the way this is set up, we doubt it.