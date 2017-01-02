Chris Brown Links With Trey Songz & Young Thug To Run The Party On “Dat Night”

Chris Brown is leaving all of his turmoil in 2016 where it belongs to embark on a new international journey in the New Year. Brown taps fellow crooning sensation Trey Songz and Young Thug to recap all the craziest moments from their late night parties on “Dat Night.” In his last offering, the Royalty singer basically tells us that he plans to dominate every city he visits in 2017 from Chicago, Toronto and beyond.

READ: Chris Brown’s Documentary “Welcome To My Life” Will Air Sooner Than We Think

Based on his new single, it’s possible the Virginia-born singer could be going in a more trap-influenced direction for his next LP. “Dat Night” will allegedly appear on Breezy’s new album Heartbreak On A Full Moon, which is rumored to be coming soon. While we wait on more updates on his forthcoming project, turn up with Chris Brown, Trigga Trey and Thugger on their new joint “Dat Night” below.

