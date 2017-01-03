Gangsta Breezy: Chris Brown, Young Lo & Young Blacc Go Rhyme For Rhyme On “500 Wayz”
Soulja Boy is in dire need of some help! Do we need to say it again? Every other week the troubled young rapper is picking a new beef with one of his contemporaries. If his recent gun arrest — which was dropped — wasn’t a real wake up call, he’s now beefing with Chris Brown.
As you already know, Breezy is fully engaged with Soulja in social media war, but the singer/rapper just let his foe know that he has battle raps on deck if he wants to take it there. For hip-hop’s sake, let’s pray this fued just turns into an old fashioned war of the rhymes.
Stream “500 Wayz” below.
