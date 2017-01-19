Chrisette Michele’s decision to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration has many questioning why an African-American singer would take part in anything associated with the controversial president-elect. According to sources close to the artist, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter signed on about a week ago but kept it secret out of fear of the backlash, and the criticism most definitely came to her door stop. The Roots drummer, Questlove even offered to give Michele money from his own pocket to back out.

READ Questlove Offers To Pay Chrisette Michele Not To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration

A las, Michele is standing firm, and on Thursday morning (Jan. 19) posted an open letter to social media boldly stating she is content with the fierce objection she’s receiving if it means her presence can help others be heard.

“I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind these stones if they allow me to be a voice to the voiceless. I am here,” Michele said. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr once said ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about what matters. I am here, representing you, because this is what matters.”

READ Jennifer Holliday Is Reportedly Singing At Inauguration Celebration For Donald Trump

Despite the “Epiphany” singer’s best attempt at explaining herself, many on social media still weren’t buying it.

@ChrisetteM you make no sense and your font is too bright — ur manga girl (@amandainlust) January 19, 2017

@ChrisetteM you REALLY need to STOP quoting MLK to justify this mess. It’s disrespectful & you sound dumb. — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) January 19, 2017

Guess this is just what it is huh?