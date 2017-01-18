The ongoing custody feud between singer Ciara and her ex, rapper Future, has finally come to an end. TMZ reports that the two have settled on joint custody of their son, two-year-old Future Zahir.

As we know, Ciara and Future have had a heated back-and-forth battle over their son since ending their relationship. The former couple has resorted to personal jabs about one another during the lengthy dispute. On social media, Future has called Ci-Ci a “b**ch” with “control problems,” while Ciara reportedly filed a $15 million lawsuit against Future for slander in early 2016.

As for leaving the past behind them, Future and Ciara seem to be doing fine. The Revlon ambassador is expecting a child with her husband, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and Future’s joint tour with Drake, Summer Sixteen, recently became the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time.