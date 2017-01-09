Colin Kaepernick Donates Big To Dakota Pipeline Protesters

Colin Kaepernick took a stand against racial injustice and systematic oppression this season with his protest concerning the national anthem. In September, Kap made a pledge with his “Million Dollar Stand“, in which the 29-year-old would donate to various organizations promoting social change. According to his website, Kaepernick donated $50,000 to help aid a free health clinic located at the Standing Rock camp.

READ: #NoDAPL: A Growing Movement To Stop The Dakota Access Pipeline

Breaking down the $50,000 donation, 50 percent will “offset salaries for MD’s and nurses,” 25 percent will help purchase “building materials for mobile medical clinic,” 15 percent will be for supplies, and 10 percent is going to help cover insurance. Colin also split an additional $50,000 gesture toward two other charities, The Appetite For Change in Minneapolis and Southsiders Organized For Unity And Liberation in Chicago.

Colin Kaepernick donated his massive shoe collection to Bay Area homeless shelters. https://t.co/Q0hEcsee7b pic.twitter.com/YAoSy9YOHz — Mic (@mic) January 7, 2017

The embattled 49er quarterback started off his new year by donating his epic shoe collection to multiple homeless shelters in the Bay area. It’s dope to see Colin putting actions behind his words.

Read: Colin Kaepernick’s Parents Break Silence To Show Support Of National Anthem Protest

Keep it up homie!