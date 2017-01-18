There’s a long, LONG list of people who don’t like president-elect Donald Trump. On that list includes Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) T.I., and comedian D.L. Hughley who most recently posted a video to his Facebook page in which he outlined his disdain for the soon-to-be 45th president of the United States.

Yet, there are still some people who are willing to give Trump a chance even at the expense of being viewed as unsavory by the masses. Talk show host Steve Harvey merited the ire of the Internet when he took a meeting with the incoming president at Trump tower, and Kanye West also earned several SMHs from Black Twitter. However, after calling congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis “all talk” many were surprised that Dr. King’s own son, Martin Luther King III, had a sit-down with Trump on the national holiday designated to honoring his father’s life and legacy.

King said Trump wanted to unite a divided country. and the two had a “constructive” dialogue about voting rights. D.L. Hughley however wasn’t buying it, and swiftly read King for filth on Twitter accusing him in so many words of being a sellout.

Don’t forget that Martin Luther King III tried 2 sell his fathers bible and nobel prize for money! He’s the Gator of the king family #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 17, 2017

In January 2014, King and his brother Dexter voted against their sister Bernice to sell their father’s traveling bible and nobel peace prize to a private buyer. According to reports, the artifacts were in Bernice’s possession. Bernice King said the idea of selling those treasured items were unthinkable. King earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, and Barack Obama used King’s bible during his second inauguration. Unfortunately, a judge ruled in the favor of King’s sons.