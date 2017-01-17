Does D’Angelo Have A New Album On The Way?

D’Angelo won’t be making us wait another 14 years before he drops a new project. According to Newsweek, the Grammy winner’s management team, KWL, teased his fourth studio album via Instagram Sunday (Jan. 15).

LISTEN: D’Angelo Needs Hip Hop To Step It Up When It Comes To Social Responsibility

The company, which is owned by Kevin Liles, shared a black-and-white image of D’Angelo with the reported caption, “Ready for another D’Angelo album? Might be coming sooner than you think! On the way.”

The photo caption was apparently changed to read, “What’s you’re favorite D’Angelo album?” before the image was deleted Tuesday (Jan. 17) afternoon.

KWL hasn’t confirmed any album tidbits (the company didn’t respond to VIBE’s request for comment), but if the new release is anything like 2014’s Black Messiah, fans shouldn’t expect much, if any, advance notice.

WATCH: D’Angelo Comes To Tears During Heartfelt Prince Tribute