Dascha Polanco And Selenis Leyva Bring Their Thespian Talents Center Stage

We were left on the edge of our seats by the time the last season of Orange is the New Black ended. With Daya raising a gun to a guard during the riot at Litchfield and her stand-in mother, Gloria, left paralyzed with fear, there’s no telling what the new season will have in store for us.

READ: Dascha Polanco: “If I’m Not American Or Latina Enough, Then What Am I?”

What we do know is that Dasha Polanco and Selenis Leyva, who play the respective roles of Daya and Gloria, are keeping busy until the premiere of the fifth season, set to premiere late this year. Flexing their thespian chops, Polanco and Leyva will take the stage to live out the roles of two neighbors living in San Juan, Puerto Rico in the grips of U.S. colonialism.

READ: A Look At “Independence” For Puerto Ricans Under U.S. Colonialism

According to The New York Times, “Tell Hector I Miss Him” is written by Paola Lázaro and directed by David Mendizábal, and will feature the on-screen jailbirds at The Atlantic Theater Company. Productions start previews on Wednesday, Jan. 11, with opening night scheduled for Jan. 23.