What a better way to express your political opinions than on a stage? Dave Chappelle has made a comeback in the comedy world and during one of his latest sets, he took the opportunity to roast a fan who claimed he voted for trump.

The show in Los Angeles’ Savoy hotel was coming to an end when the comedian asked the crowd to keep the video off of YouTube, where it ultimately ended up through the TMZ account. As he begins to talk about Obama leaving office and Trump being sworn in, a audience member walks by the front of the stage and Chapelle jumps on the opportunity to clown him after the audience member “I’ve never seen a mother f*cker get circled by security whilst wearing an argyle sweater,” commented Chapelle as the security followed the audience member.

This is not the first joke with Trump as the punchline and it definitely won’t be the last. Watch the clip below: