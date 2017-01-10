Dave East, G Herbo & Don Q Tear The Beat To Shreds On “No Hook”

Following his year-end review, Dave East took to social media to tease his new single “No Hook” with G Herbo and Don Q during the first days of 2017. Since he posted the artwork for the single on Instagram, his fans and followers have been impatiently waiting for unique record to drop. Last night (Jan 10), Funk Flex couldn’t wait to drop bombs all over the Halrem rapper’s rugged track on Hot 97.

@daveeast of course I’m ready… @donqhbtl x @nolimitherbo !!!!! Tonite 7:30 pm!!!! @wherehiphoplivesapp x #DjFunkFlexApp x @hot97 !!!!!!!



The 90s style record features East, G Herbo and Don Q trading bars as if they were directly instructed by the L.O.X. themselves. Dave’s fresh single continues to rapidly take over the Internet one retweet at a time.

Listen to Dave East, G Herbo and Don Q drops straight bars with “No Hook” below.