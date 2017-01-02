Dave East Reflects On His Success With A D’Angelo-Inspired Song, “What A Year”

What more can Dave East say about 2016? While all the world’s problems seemed to pile up, the emcee paid no mind as he continued to further his career with every song he released. Along with dropping his own mixtape Kairi Chanel, East appeared alongside numerous top tier rappers like Nas, Fabolous, Future, and Smoke DZA just to name a few. He even landed a cameo on BET’s “Being Mary Jane,” which premieres Jan. 10th.

The Dej Jam/Mass Appeal signee decided to close out his successful year by dropping more gems over D’Angelo’s classic record “Lady.” After describing his ideal woman, the Harlem native recaps his thoughts and experiences from the last 12 months in his final “EastMix” of 2016.

Stream Dave East’s “What A Year” below.