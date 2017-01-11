Dave East is winning. Last night (Jan. 10), the East Harlem rapper made his acting debut on BET’s hit television series Mary Jane.

Dave continues to grow as an entertainer and has a lot more in store for us. It has been all up hill for him since he was honored as one of the XXL’s famed Freshmen. In 2016, he lso released a project, Kairi Chanel, named after his newborn daughter.

Today (Jan. 11), the Mass Appeal/Def Jam artist released a brand new music video for “30 Ni**az,” a song off his recent/em> mixtape.

In the Fred Focus-directed clip, the former basketball player finds himself surrounded by his childhood Harlem homies as they sitting in the bleachers at an unspecified park in Harlem repping their set.

“We was in the ‘jects everybody sweating trying to get a blunt/Notice on the door tell the landlord we need another month/Roaches walking on my toothbrush/Nigga, I come from the worst,” East raps.

The “No Coachella For Me” rapper recently linked with VIBE at Space Nabi in Koreatown, New York City for a hearty meal to discuss being a Muslim and fatherhood.

Check out the video above.