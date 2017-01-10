Team officials and players were left in the dark when Derrick Rose didn’t show up for Monday night’s game (Jan. 10) against the New Orleans Pelicans. According to sources close to ESPN, the 28-year-old point guard flew to Chicago to tend to a family matter, however, Joakim Noah told reporters Rose is okay.

“I mean, I don’t really want to talk too much about it because I don’t really know what the situation is,” Noah said “Obviously Derrick is one of our better players, and when he is not here it is tough. But I am just happy that everything is OK with him.”

Prior to Rose informing official of his family issue, Knicks grew concerned and sent someone to his house. The exact details of the family situation still remained a mystery, but coach Jeff Hornacek assured reporters “everything will become clear later on.” During the post game interview, Hornacek said the team expected Rose back and “it’s just a matter of time.”

“Right now we don’t have enough information to really give you anything,” Hornacek said.”So that’s just going to have to wait until we hear something from Derrick himself. Other than that, if you want to talk about the game, ask away.”