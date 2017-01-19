Fashion Designers Pen Thank You Notes To Michelle Obama
While we still have a few hours before Melania Trump is sworn in as the First Lady, designers from across the spectrum are paying homage to First Lady Michelle Obama and thanking her for leaving her mark on the fashion industry.
Crafted by WWD, on Thursday (Jan. 19) Joseph Altuzarra, Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of Marchesa, Monique Lhuillier, Prabal Gurung and Jenna Lyons of J. Crew, penned thank you notes to Obama. Many have praised FLOTUS for stepping outside the lines by teaming up with up and coming designers and making a statement with regal, playful and bold fashion choices. From making J.Crew cool again to helping Narciso Rodriguez’s $2k marigold dress sell out in minutes, it’s clear Michelle has influenced everyone.
Christian Siriano:
It’s been an honor to design for you, a woman I have so greatly admired these last eight years, and someone I will admire for the rest of my life. Your legacy as First Lady is a beautiful one of care, compassion and charity.Your support has meant so much to me. As a young designer from Maryland, I’d always remained optimistic that my career would blossom when the right moment came along. For me, you were that moment. As our First Lady, the choices you’ve made in attire have shone spotlights on many growing American businesses. Your support has stimulated our industry and fostered artistic creativity. I look forward to following your next steps, and to creating for you for many years to come.
Jason Wu:
Thank you for your amazing support for not only me, but for every creative who dreams in this country. You inspire me, and I am so proud to play a small part in your most extraordinary legacy. I can proudly say that I’ve reached my American Dream.
Jenna Lyons of J. Crew:
Thank you for your GRACE
Thank you for your ELEGANCE
Thank you for your WARMTH
Thank you for your BRIGHT SMILE
Thank you for your INCLUSIVENESS
Thank you for your SUPPORT
Thank you for your INSPIRATION
Thank you for your HUMOR
Thank you for your ACCEPTANCE
Thank you for your STRENGTH
Thank you for your FEARLESSNESS
Thank you for your STYLE
Thank you for your ENORMOUS HEART
Thank you for your LEADERSHIP
Thank you for your DANCE MOVES
Thank you for EVERYTHINGWith love and admiration,
All of us at J. Crew
