Fashion Designers Pen Thank You Notes To Michelle Obama

While we still have a few hours before Melania Trump is sworn in as the First Lady, designers from across the spectrum are paying homage to First Lady Michelle Obama and thanking her for leaving her mark on the fashion industry.

Crafted by WWD, on Thursday (Jan. 19) Joseph Altuzarra, Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of Marchesa, Monique Lhuillier, Prabal Gurung and Jenna Lyons of J. Crew, penned thank you notes to Obama. Many have praised FLOTUS for stepping outside the lines by teaming up with up and coming designers and making a statement with regal, playful and bold fashion choices. From making J.Crew cool again to helping Narciso Rodriguez’s $2k marigold dress sell out in minutes, it’s clear Michelle has influenced everyone.

CREDIT: Getty Images

Christian Siriano:

It’s been an honor to design for you, a woman I have so greatly admired these last eight years, and someone I will admire for the rest of my life. Your legacy as First Lady is a beautiful one of care, compassion and charity.Your support has meant so much to me. As a young designer from Maryland, I’d always remained optimistic that my career would blossom when the right moment came along. For me, you were that moment. As our First Lady, the choices you’ve made in attire have shone spotlights on many growing American businesses. Your support has stimulated our industry and fostered artistic creativity. I look forward to following your next steps, and to creating for you for many years to come.

CREDIT: Getty Images

Jason Wu:

Thank you for your amazing support for not only me, but for every creative who dreams in this country. You inspire me, and I am so proud to play a small part in your most extraordinary legacy. I can proudly say that I’ve reached my American Dream.

CREDIT: Getty Images

Jenna Lyons of J. Crew:

Thank you for your GRACE

Thank you for your ELEGANCE

Thank you for your WARMTH

Thank you for your BRIGHT SMILE

Thank you for your INCLUSIVENESS

Thank you for your SUPPORT

Thank you for your INSPIRATION

Thank you for your HUMOR

Thank you for your ACCEPTANCE

Thank you for your STRENGTH

Thank you for your FEARLESSNESS

Thank you for your STYLE

Thank you for your ENORMOUS HEART

Thank you for your LEADERSHIP

Thank you for your DANCE MOVES

Thank you for EVERYTHINGWith love and admiration,

All of us at J. Crew

