Diego Luna Unapologetically Presents Golden Globe In Spanish

Diego Luna shows no signs of leaving his culture at the door as he continues to make his mark in Hollywood.

The Mexican actor hit the Golden Globes stage with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story castmate Felicity Jones to present Best Screenplay, Motion Picture on Sunday (Jan 8.).

“Good evening, everyone. ¡Silencio por favor!” he began, putting his native tongue on full display to the excitement of fans tuned in. “You got that, right?” he continued later before announcing winner Damien Chazelle of La La Land.

No translations, and no apologies to give. Take notes, Sofia.

Diego Luna and Felicity Jones presenting the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/88phREflYL — stardust (@tolkienianjedi) January 9, 2017

Diego Luna speaking in Spanish to present the award. The GOAT. #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/DEdyQo62UO — Geeks Of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 9, 2017

mood: diego luna telling all the celebrities to shut up in spanish — diana (@deereynoIds) January 9, 2017

Thank you Diego Luna for not changing your accent and speaking Spanish at the Globes. You represent so many!!! — liz anya (@BekahLeee) January 9, 2017

