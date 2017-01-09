Diego Luna Unapologetically Presents Golden Globe In Spanish

Moet & Chandon At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet
CREDIT: Getty Images

Diego Luna shows no signs of leaving his culture at the door as he continues to make his mark in Hollywood.

The Mexican actor hit the Golden Globes stage with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story castmate Felicity Jones to present Best Screenplay, Motion Picture on Sunday (Jan 8.).

READ: Diego Luna Gets Emotional By Fan Letter That Proves Representation Matters

“Good evening, everyone. ¡Silencio por favor!” he began, putting his native tongue on full display to the excitement of fans tuned in. “You got that, right?” he continued later before announcing winner Damien Chazelle of La La Land. 

No translations, and no apologies to give. Take notes, Sofia.

READ: Latinas Who Rocked The 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Tags: Diego Luna, Golden Globes, News
0